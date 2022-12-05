The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. The RMR Group accounts for 1.4% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.08% of The RMR Group worth $27,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in The RMR Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.33. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $895.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.47. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

