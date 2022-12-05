THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.
Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Insider Transactions at THOR Industries
In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
THOR Industries Price Performance
NYSE:THO opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
THOR Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
