THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.