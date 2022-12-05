Thunder Brawl Trading Down 32% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $58.32 million and approximately $568,630.84 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.35715296 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $354,130.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

