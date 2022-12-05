TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 115,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.06.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,197 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

