Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,925,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79.

On Monday, November 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $7,571,466.96.

On Friday, November 18th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00.

Toast Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 4,219,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Toast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Toast by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Toast by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

