Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.93 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00010795 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and $5.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,066.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00240412 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003703 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.82346925 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,767,223.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.