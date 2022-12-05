Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CEO Acquires $215,900.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $215,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MODG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. 870,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

