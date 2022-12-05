Traders Purchase High Volume of Zscaler Call Options (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 25,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average volume of 21,600 call options.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.51. 83,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 76.6% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

