Tradewinds LLC. Invests $492,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $148.22. 18,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,218. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.