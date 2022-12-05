Tradewinds LLC. Invests $492,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $148.22. 18,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,218. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

