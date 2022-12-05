Tradewinds LLC. Invests $771,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 133,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,479,795. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

