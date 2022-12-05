Tradewinds LLC. Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

LLY traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $371.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $352.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.