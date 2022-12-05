Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 230,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.