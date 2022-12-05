Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) PT Raised to GBX 780

Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 780 ($9.33) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TTTRF stock opened at 6.34 on Thursday. Treatt has a one year low of 6.09 and a one year high of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.34.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

