Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $95.60 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

