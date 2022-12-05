U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 819,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

