UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.70. 122,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,725,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath Trading Down 4.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 30.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $4,888,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

