Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $514.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $477.92.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

