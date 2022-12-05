Umee Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $187.87 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Umee has a total market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $592,473.53 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.59 or 0.05891989 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00499244 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.39 or 0.30109000 BTC.

About Umee

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

