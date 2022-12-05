Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has €4.65 ($4.79) target price on the stock.

Unipol Gruppo Stock Performance

Shares of Unipol Gruppo stock remained flat at 2.22 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares.

About Unipol Gruppo

Unipol Gruppo SpA is a financial services holding company, which engages in the insurance and banking business. The company operates through the following business segments: Non-Life Business, Life Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Non-Life Business segment provides insurance coverage for motor vehicles, property, accident, health, fire, and miscellaneous damages.

