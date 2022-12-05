United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Down 5.7%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 8,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 629,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

