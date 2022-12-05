UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 322,915.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,872 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 8.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $365,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $538.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,540. The firm has a market cap of $503.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

