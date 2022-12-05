UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $500.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

