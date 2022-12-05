USD Coin (USDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion and $2.32 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,168,808,373 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
