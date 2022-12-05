UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

UWMC stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.19. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in UWM by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 179.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 167.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

