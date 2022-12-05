V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down to $33.22

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $31.02. V.F. shares last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 103,174 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.