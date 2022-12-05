Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 28538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Vacasa Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vacasa by 78.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vacasa by 178.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

