Vai Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.75 million and approximately $4,431.18 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.34 or 0.06010445 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00502134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.13 or 0.30277523 BTC.

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.