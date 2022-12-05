ValueAct Holdings L.P. Has $505.55 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853,470 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 8.1% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.57% of Citigroup worth $505,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,537,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

