Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Increased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.87. 4,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,362. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

