Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.01. 2,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

