Verasity Market Cap Achieves $30.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

