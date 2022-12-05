Verge Market Capitalization Tops $42.18 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $499,679.50 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,059.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00475430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00115744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00847190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00663840 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00246249 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,702,738 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

