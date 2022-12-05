Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.03. 8,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,392. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.00 and a twelve month high of $323.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.