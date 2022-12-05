Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shot up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.30. 42,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,580,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of -0.33.
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
