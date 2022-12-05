Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shot up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.30. 42,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,580,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

