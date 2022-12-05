Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 14.5%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.30. 42,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,580,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Veru Trading Up 12.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
