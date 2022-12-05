Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 14.5%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.30. 42,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,580,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Trading Up 12.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.