Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $782.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 559,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after buying an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,164,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

