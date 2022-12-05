Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is Laurion Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,598,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,832 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 3.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $219,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 14.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra by 40.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 555,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 2.2 %

VST opened at $23.99 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

