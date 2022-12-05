Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 180,593 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $53,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

ENPH stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $338.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

