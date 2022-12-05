Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 88,421 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,495,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

