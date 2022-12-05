Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,012,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $80,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

