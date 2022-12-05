VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $21.49 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00012829 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,093.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

