Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.43 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $87.43 million and $8.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00018669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,227.49 or 0.99992994 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010641 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00242224 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21190085 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,345,617.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.