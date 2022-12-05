Walken (WLKN) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.08 or 0.05990091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00502311 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.63 or 0.30288198 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.