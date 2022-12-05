Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of WBX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

