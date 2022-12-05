Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.70 ($8.97) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

WRTBY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163,500.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300,000.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

