Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 1,848 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 279 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $12,995.82.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,100. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $240.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

