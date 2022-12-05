Weber (WEBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th.

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of Weber stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.02 and a beta of -0.01. Weber has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weber Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

