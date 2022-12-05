Wedbush Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

