Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $40.00.

11/23/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

11/18/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

11/8/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $44.00.

10/25/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho to $36.00.

10/7/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. 81,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

