Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equifax (EFX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently:

12/2/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $199.00.

10/20/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

10/20/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

10/18/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Equifax Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,267. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

